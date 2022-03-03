Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 78.9% in February

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.10. 5,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.97. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

