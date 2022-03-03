Carret Asset Management LLC Has $859,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,239,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $160.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

