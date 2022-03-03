Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE CRM opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.04 and its 200-day moving average is $257.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $207.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
