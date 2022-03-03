Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.04 and its 200-day moving average is $257.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $207.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

