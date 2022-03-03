Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $91.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

