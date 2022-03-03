Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 4,051 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 192,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter.

VRP stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

