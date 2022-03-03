Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

