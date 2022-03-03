Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

Casa Systems stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $376.71 million, a P/E ratio of 146.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 1,577.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 379,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 73,324 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 30,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

