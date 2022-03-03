Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

CAT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.39. The stock had a trading volume of 69,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,561. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

