Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.26. 61,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,561. The company has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

