Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 20%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.39. 2,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,098,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

