Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 20%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.39. 2,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,098,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
