CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

CCCS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. 1,240,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,456. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

