CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Buys C$57,380.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Director Douglas W. Muzyka acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,856.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$57.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$56.45 and a 1 year high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.00.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL.B. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.71.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.