Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0423 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $275.61 million and approximately $35.21 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00034501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00105246 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,521,854,190 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

