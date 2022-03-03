Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 8.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.85 and last traded at $59.33. Approximately 17,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,126,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.82.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 548.14 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 24.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,259,000 after acquiring an additional 81,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celsius by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 25.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Celsius by 38.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

