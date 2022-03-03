Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 222 ($2.98) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £390.78 million and a PE ratio of 9.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.87. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 187.47 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 386 ($5.18).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

