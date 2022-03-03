Centre Asset Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.68. The stock had a trading volume of 124,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,894. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.