Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 20,972 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,972 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.54. 77,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

