Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.32 million.Certara also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.92.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,821,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,389 shares of company stock valued at $15,522,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Certara by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 456,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Certara by 6,519.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Certara by 138.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Certara by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

