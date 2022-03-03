Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Certara updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.

Certara stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,821,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,389 shares of company stock worth $15,522,911 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Certara by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth about $280,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

