CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

CESDF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CESDF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,371. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

