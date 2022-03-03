Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CADMF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

