Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CADMF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. Chemesis International has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.
Chemesis International Company Profile (Get Rating)
