Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Chewy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Chewy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,639 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $912,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 81,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,322. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,255.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

