Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,006,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 168,818 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $31,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,468.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 238,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. 434,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,058,797. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

