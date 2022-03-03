Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $634.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 111,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 85,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,330,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

