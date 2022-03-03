China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the January 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of China Feihe stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. China Feihe has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

