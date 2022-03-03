China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the January 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of China Feihe stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. China Feihe has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $30.25.
About China Feihe (Get Rating)
