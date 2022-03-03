China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Update

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ PLIN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 402,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,637. China Xiangtai Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Xiangtai Food by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

