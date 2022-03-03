China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYD. Greenridge Global dropped their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 36.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 27.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

