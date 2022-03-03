Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.43. 62,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.11 and its 200-day moving average is $190.12. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,005 shares of company stock worth $5,473,765. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.