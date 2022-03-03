Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the January 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CVII traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 509,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,721. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

