CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.19 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.67. 39,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,136. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

