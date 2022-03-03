CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $435.40 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $435,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $435.86. The company had a trading volume of 536,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,150. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

