CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.47. 511,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,536,357. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.73. The company has a market capitalization of $405.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

