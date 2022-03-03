CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $13,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 75.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 28.6% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $5.34 on Thursday, hitting $243.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,760.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average of $262.11. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,640 shares of company stock valued at $110,386,791 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

