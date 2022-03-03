CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,993 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

EXR stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,166. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

