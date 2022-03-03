CIBC Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.31.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.35. 4,268,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,932. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.40. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.67 and a 12-month high of C$9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.