Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $513,071.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

CND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

