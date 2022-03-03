CION Invt (CION) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CION Invt (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CION stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55. CION Invt has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88.

Get CION Invt alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.