Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 770,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,854,066. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

