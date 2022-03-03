Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,913 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,105 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 206,766 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,280 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 601,143 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

