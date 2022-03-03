Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,050.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,033.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,061.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,243.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.