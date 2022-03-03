Citigroup Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $14.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HPE traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 171,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172,101. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 40,083 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 323,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

