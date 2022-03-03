Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Drive Shack (LON:DS)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Drive Shack from GBX 584 ($7.84) to GBX 588 ($7.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 520.83 ($6.99).

Get Drive Shack alerts:

About Drive Shack (Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.