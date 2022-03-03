Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citizens were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 163.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 216,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIA opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Citizens, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78.

CIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

