Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.23

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 177429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,655,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,607,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after buying an additional 527,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

