ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 75.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,159. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $206.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

