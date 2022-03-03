Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 785. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.3302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th.

About Clicks Group (Get Rating)

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

Further Reading

