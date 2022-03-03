Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.36 and last traded at $109.63. 65,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,368,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.03.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total transaction of $3,140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 621,752 shares of company stock valued at $75,044,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $137,835,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

