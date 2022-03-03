Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 84,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000.

Shares of GLO stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.28. 195,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,101. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

