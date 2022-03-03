CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,494,740 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,150 shares of company stock worth $5,835,864. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point upped their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.17.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $236.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.06.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

