Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 8.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.4% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.66. 496,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,623,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Specifically, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after buying an additional 496,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,758,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 783,187 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,224,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

